2 men killed, 2 minors injured in separate celebratory firing incidents in Bihar

Patna: Two men were killed and two minors injured in two separate incidents of celebratory firing on Wednesday night in Bihar, police said. Bachchu, who is a suspect in the murder case of Kaushlendra’s brother, is absconding, an officer said. (Representational image)

A 53-year-old man was killed and two minors were injured during celebratory firing at a religious ceremony held at the residence of Bachchu Yadav in Mora-Talab (Navadapar) under Bhaganbigha police station in Nalanda district.

Bachchu, who is a suspect in the murder case of Kaushlendra’s brother, is absconding, an officer said.

Police identified the deceased as Kaushlendra Gop. Two minors also sustained injuries. The deceased’s wife, Reena Devi, alleged that a bar girl dance was present at the Tilak ceremony and, while watching the function, “a gunman fired indiscriminately following the directive of Bachchu, which led to fatal injury to Kaushlendra, who was declared dead in Sadar hospital.” Devi accused the gunman of targeting her husband.

Also read: 2-yr-old sitting on balcony killed in celebratory firing during wedding in Noida

A police team reached the spot after being alerted around 10:30 pm. “The police have collected information that a Tilak ceremony of Chhote Lal Yadav was organised where a dance programme was also running. A man in inebriated condition watching the function used a country-made firearm and started fire. One of his bullets pierced through the arm of a 12-year-old Subham and hit Kaushlendra too from the back side. He was declared brought dead in Sadar hospital while Subham is out of danger,” Nalanda superintendent of police (SP) Bharat Soni told HT.

The police have lodged an FIR against Bachchu under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read:‘Dangerous and illegal’, SC disapproves celebratory firing

Meanwhile, Karu Paswan, a 48-year-old native of Nalanda, was killed in another incident of celebratory firing during a wedding celebration in the Ghonswari police station area of Patna.

Paswan was the groom’s uncle, and the family was travelling from Asthama in Nalanda. “The celebratory firing started when the groom’s family had reached Ishanagar village. One of the billets hit the mouth of the victim who died on the spot,” an officer said.