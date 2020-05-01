e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 migrant labourers from Jharkhand test positive for Covid-19 in Chhattisgarh

2 migrant labourers from Jharkhand test positive for Covid-19 in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh has 40 coronavirus cases till date of whom 36 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery till now, health officials said.

india Updated: May 01, 2020 07:57 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The two labourers were among the nine people quarantined in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh. (Representative Photo)
The two labourers were among the nine people quarantined in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh. (Representative Photo) (HT Photo )
         

Two migrant labourers from Jharkhand tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur, taking the number of people infected to 40 in Chhattisgarh.

“On Tuesday night, nine people including a few migrants quarantined in Surajpur district were tested positive by the rapid-testing method. They were brought to AIIMS Raipur where their RT-PCR tests were done. Out of these, two of were positive on Thursday afternoon and one has to be re-tested,” SS Sharma, AIIMS spokesperson said while speaking to HT.

Sharma said that six patients, who tested negative, will continue to remain in quarantine in Mana Hospital in Raipur.

“We have found that the three patients who tested positive in Surajpur district in the last three days are from Jharkhand. They are migrant labourers who worked in Maharashtra and had travelled to the border district of Rajnandgaon along with other labourers in early April,” Deepak Soni, Surajpur’s collector, said.

Initially, they were placed in a camp on the inter-state border in Rajnandgaon but since it was overcrowded, the workers were shifted to the quarantine centre in Surajpur on April 17, the collector added.

In Chhattisgarh, 36 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery till now, health officials said.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Raipur approved a laboratory for Covid-19 testing in Raigarh district on Thursday.

“Now, the testing can also be done in virology laboratory in Lakhiram Memorial Medical College in Raigarh district,” AIIMS’ Sharma said.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Can’t locate UNSC listed terrorists in Pak, Imran Khan govt tells UNSC panel
Can’t locate UNSC listed terrorists in Pak, Imran Khan govt tells UNSC panel
Covid brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
Covid brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
‘China never gave US anything, doesn’t want to see me elected’, says Trump
‘China never gave US anything, doesn’t want to see me elected’, says Trump
Live: ‘World should follow South Korea on Covid-19 fight’, says UN chief
Live: ‘World should follow South Korea on Covid-19 fight’, says UN chief
On Kim Jong Un’s health, whereabouts, UN chief says ‘we have no information’
On Kim Jong Un’s health, whereabouts, UN chief says ‘we have no information’
Unique coronavirus mutation in Bengal, experts say too early to know its impact
Unique coronavirus mutation in Bengal, experts say too early to know its impact
Environment ministry on project clearance spree, activists wary
Environment ministry on project clearance spree, activists wary
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper