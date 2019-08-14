2 policemen posed as Maoists to loot people in Bastar, arrested: Cops

india

Two policemen and a civilian disguised as Maoists were arrested on Wednesday in Chhattisgarh for looting traders and passengers in Narayanpur district. Another policeman, also part of the gang, is on the run and police are raiding various spots to nab him.

The accused constables, Hirdu Ram Kumeti and Madhav Kuldeep, were arrested along with one civilian Dolendera Kumeti. The third one, Omkar Kumeti is on run. All the accused are from Kondagaon district and were active in the Bastar region for last one month.

The police in Narayanpur said that the accused were involved in more than six cases of loot in the region and in all of them they looted the residents and traders by posing as Maoist leaders. Two weapons, mobiles and a motorbike were also recovered from the accused.

The accused were also involved in setting ablaze a bus on August 12 and looting the passengers.

“We started investigating the case and found some mobile locations in Kondagaon. We raided several spots and arrested the accused constable and one civilian in the case,” said SP Narayanpur Mohit Garg.

“They use to stop the traders coming from Bazars of jungles and greet them with ‘Laal Salaam’ and then used to loot the money. They told the traders that they are facing financial crisis due to demonetisation hence they need money,” said the SP.

“Most of the people who were looted by these constables did not report to the police out of fear. They did loot in Bastar district on August 5 and got about Rs 18,000. Then we sensed that a gang is operating,” the SP added.

