2 soldiers killed in accidental blast along J&K’s Akhnoor sector

india Updated: Dec 01, 2018 21:56 IST
Two Army personnel were killed and as many injured in an accidental blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an officer said.

A landmine exploded near the anti-infiltration obstacle system when an Army column was on patrol duty along the LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district late this afternoon, the officer said, quoting preliminary information.

Two personnel were killed and as many injured in the explosion. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical, the Army spokesperson said.

Further details are awaited, he added.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 21:56 IST

