2 top Maoist leaders carrying ₹3.5-crore reward surrender in Telangana

Hyderabad : Two top Maoist leaders, including a key strategist, surrendered before the Telangana police on Sunday, in a major blow to the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), officials familiar with the development said. Over the last one year, there has been a record number of surrenders. ((Representational Image/AP Photo))

They said party general secretary Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji, 60 and central committee-cum-politburo member Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram, 76, along with 16 other members of the party surrendered before the special intelligence bureau (SIB) of the Telangana police in Komaram-Bheem Asifabad district in the early hours of Sunday.

“An official announcement will be made in a day or two only after the formalisation of the surrender process and the Maoist leaders are likely to be produced before the media in the presence of director general of police B Shivadhar Reddy or chief minister A Revanth Reddy,” the official said.

Over the last one year, there has been a record number of surrenders; 2,793 cadres surrendered across the country (1,590 in Bastar alone) as the government launched a massive crackdown to eliminate left wing extremism from the country. To put this in context, there were 1,040 surrenders in 2025, 881 in 2024, 376 in 2023 and 496 in 2022.

According to reports, Devji, Raji Reddy and other Maoists had been sending feelers to the Telangana police for the last two days, after the security forces launched a massive operation in Karreguttalu Hills on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

“The SIB police have been mounting pressure on the Maoist party leaders through their families, friends and acquaintances to either surrender or face police encounters. Last week, the Telangana DGP made an open appeal to the leaders to surrender and join the mainstream, so that they can lead a respectable life in the society,” the police official said.

Union home minister Amit Shah had said on Saturday that the campaign to rid the country of Maoist insurgency is on track and it will be over by the end of March this year.

“I can’t even imagine how this big and historic task with huge challenges is nearing its end in just three years. Based on the impressive work by CRPF, I want to reiterate to the nation that Maoist insurgency will be completely rooted out by March 31,” Shah said while speaking as chief guest in the 87th raising day parade of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Guwahati.

Devji was one the most wanted Maoist party’s central committee leaders who continued to be active even after the death and surrender of several top leaders of the CPI (M). Wanted by police across many states, Devji carried a combined reward of ₹2.5 crore on his head.

Hailing from Ambedkar Nagar in Korutla town of Jagtial district (formerly Karimnagar) in Telangana, Devji belongs to a Dalit (Mala) family. He joined the then CPI (ML) People’s War Group in 1983 and gradually rose through the ranks to become one of the organisation’s top strategists.

Devji has been linked by security agencies to several major Maoist attacks and is believed to have played a central role in planning high-profile operations, including the 2010 Dantewada ambush in Chhattisgarh in which 74 CRPF personnel were killed, as well as earlier attacks in Tadmetla, Rani Bodli and other areas.

Known by several aliases within the party — including Sanjeev, Chetan, Ramesh, Sudharshan and Devanna — he has held key positions such as Central Committee and Politburo member, and served in the Central Military Commission, guiding military strategy for the CPI (Maoist), particularly in the Central Regional Bureau and South India zone.

Veteran rebel leader Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram was also a Maoist movement veteran, carrying a reward of ₹1 crore on his head.

Known by several aliases including Sathenna, Sayanna, Meesalanna, Sagar, Alok, Deshpande, SN, Laxman, and Murali, he hails from Satharajpalli village of Mutharam mandal in Peddapalli district.

He joined the Naxalite movement in 1975 and held key positions in the organisation.