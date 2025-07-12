Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

21-year-old man rapes child, 4, in Karnataka's Mandya, arrested

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 12, 2025 09:43 PM IST

On Saturday afternoon, the accused allegedly lured the child away to a remote area away while she was playing with other children. 

A 21-year-old man, identified as Praveen, allegedly raped a four-year-old in Karnataka's Mandya, NDTV reported citing police. The accused has reportedly been arrested.

The accused was reportedly caught and handed over to Karnataka police.(Representational Photo/PTI)
The accused was reportedly caught and handed over to Karnataka police.(Representational Photo/PTI)

Praveen hails from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow while the child’s family is originally from Bihar. The survivor's parents and the accused worked at the same - a plywood factory in Mandya, the report said. The former have been working there for around 18 months.

On Saturday afternoon, the accused allegedly lured the child to a remote area away from the factory. He did so while she was playing with other children and then sexually assaulted her, the report added.

The children then informed the parents of the survivor, who went looking for her and found her with the accused. He was caught and handed over to the police, according to the report.

Similar incidents

A 25-year-old man allegedly raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl in Tavarekere, an area on the outskirts of Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru and was arrested on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Yellappa, who worked as a carpenter, according to the police.

Police said Yellappa knew the girl’s family who had migrated to Bengaluru from Koppal district in north Karnataka about 18 months ago. On Wednesday afternoon, he turned up at the girl’s house when no one else was at home - her parents and elder brother were at work and a younger brother in school - and raped her. Before leaving, he also hit the girl on her face with a gas cylinder.

In Odisha’s Balasore district, a student allegedly set herself on fire inside the campus of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) college, after she lodged a sexual harassment complaint against a teacher, reported PTI. She sustained 90 per cent burn injury, said police.

According to her friends, she was severely stressed for the past several days over the alleged harassment by the Head of the department.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 21-year-old man rapes child, 4, in Karnataka's Mandya, arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On