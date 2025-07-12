21-year-old man rapes child, 4, in Karnataka's Mandya, arrested

A 21-year-old man, identified as Praveen, allegedly raped a four-year-old in Karnataka's Mandya, NDTV reported citing police. The accused has reportedly been arrested. The accused was reportedly caught and handed over to Karnataka police.(Representational Photo/PTI)

Praveen hails from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow while the child’s family is originally from Bihar. The survivor's parents and the accused worked at the same - a plywood factory in Mandya, the report said. The former have been working there for around 18 months.

On Saturday afternoon, the accused allegedly lured the child to a remote area away from the factory. He did so while she was playing with other children and then sexually assaulted her, the report added.

The children then informed the parents of the survivor, who went looking for her and found her with the accused. He was caught and handed over to the police, according to the report.

Similar incidents

A 25-year-old man allegedly raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl in Tavarekere, an area on the outskirts of Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru and was arrested on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Yellappa, who worked as a carpenter, according to the police.

Police said Yellappa knew the girl’s family who had migrated to Bengaluru from Koppal district in north Karnataka about 18 months ago. On Wednesday afternoon, he turned up at the girl’s house when no one else was at home - her parents and elder brother were at work and a younger brother in school - and raped her. Before leaving, he also hit the girl on her face with a gas cylinder.

In Odisha’s Balasore district, a student allegedly set herself on fire inside the campus of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) college, after she lodged a sexual harassment complaint against a teacher, reported PTI. She sustained 90 per cent burn injury, said police.

According to her friends, she was severely stressed for the past several days over the alleged harassment by the Head of the department.