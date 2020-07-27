22 of Assam’s 33 districts still affected by floods, major rivers continue to be in spate

india

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 21:51 IST

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Monday with 22 of the state’s 33 districts still affected.

According to a bulletin by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 22.33 lakh people in 2,026 villages of the affected districts are still suffering due to floods.

With over 4.62 lakh affected people, Goalpara continued to be the worst hit district in the state followed by Barpeta (3.81 lakh), Morigaon (3 lakh), Dhubri (2.55 lakh) and South Salmara (2.49 lakh).

Over 45,000 people displaced by flood waters are taking shelter in 259 relief camps in 17 affected districts - over 20,000 of them are from Goalpara alone, said the ASDMA bulletin.

One person drowned on Monday at Bokakhat in Golaghat district taking the death toll in floods this season to 103. Since May, 26 people have also died due to landslides in the state.

According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin, most rivers in the state continued to be in spate on Monday. The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Nematighat, Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri. Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili and Beki rivers were also flowing above the red mark at several places.

The flood situation in Kaziranga National Park improved slightly on Monday. According to park authorities, 80% area of the park spread over 430 sq km is now inundated - a drop from 90% recorded a few days ago.

Of the 223 forest camps inside the park, 62 have been inundated and two have been vacated. This season, 132 park animals including 14 rhinos have died while 162 other including 2 rhinos, 4 tigers, 24 pythons and 4 king cobras have been rescued by forest personnel.