e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam: NDRF team evacuate villagers, livestock in flood-affected Barpeta district

Assam: NDRF team evacuate villagers, livestock in flood-affected Barpeta district

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that the death toll has reached 96. Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam’s various districts for the fourth time this year.

india Updated: Jul 27, 2020 07:30 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Dispur
NDRF personnel rescue villagers from flood-affected areas, in Barpeta on July 26, 2020.
NDRF personnel rescue villagers from flood-affected areas, in Barpeta on July 26, 2020. (ANI Photo)
         

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday evacuated villagers and livestock to safer places from flood-affected areas of Dighirpam Bazar in Assam’s Barpeta district.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that the death toll has reached 96. Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam’s various districts for the fourth time this year.

A total of 2,543 villages are reeling from the effects of rising waters of Brahmaputra, among its other tributaries, which have affected 1.22 lakh hectares of crop.

There are 50,136 people residing in 496 relief camps in the state, the SDMA said.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
LIVE: Highest one-day spike of 49,931 Covid-19 cases pushes India’s tally to over 14 lakh
LIVE: Highest one-day spike of 49,931 Covid-19 cases pushes India’s tally to over 14 lakh
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
Massive protest held in Vancouver against China’s communist regime
Massive protest held in Vancouver against China’s communist regime
Bihar, Karnataka, Bengal and Andhra face huge risk of becoming Covid-19 hotspots
Bihar, Karnataka, Bengal and Andhra face huge risk of becoming Covid-19 hotspots
IAS aspirant’s gang of 6 used explosives to open ATMs in Madhya Pradesh, caught: Cop
IAS aspirant’s gang of 6 used explosives to open ATMs in Madhya Pradesh, caught: Cop
Harbhajan, Sehwag, Zaheer badly mismanaged by BCCI: Yuvraj Singh
Harbhajan, Sehwag, Zaheer badly mismanaged by BCCI: Yuvraj Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In