Monday, Jun 23, 2025
22-year-old man shoots partner dead, dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj

PTI |
Jun 23, 2025 06:14 PM IST

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, shortly after which panic filled the village when locals found the body, prompting police investigation.

A 22-year-old man allegedly shot dead his partner before turning the gun on himself early Monday morning, police here said.

According to police officials, Devanshu was upset after Deepti's family fixed her marriage elsewhere.(Pixabay/representational)
According to police officials, Devanshu was upset after Deepti's family fixed her marriage elsewhere.(Pixabay/representational)

The incident took place in the Saurikh area, where Devanshu, a resident of Kuthla village, used his father's licensed gun to kill Deepti, a resident of the neighbouring village of Sultanpur, with whom he had been in a relationship.

According to police officials, Devanshu was upset after Deepti's family fixed her marriage elsewhere about 15 days ago. Following the engagement, she had cut off all communication with him, which enraged him further.

In the early hours of Monday, around 3 am, Devanshu went to Deepti's house while she was asleep and shot her in the chest and fled. Only a short distance away, he shot himself dead, an official said.

The sound of gunfire caused panic in the village. Locals rushed out of their homes and found Devanshu's body, prompting immediate police intervention, the official said.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said that both bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

"We are investigating all aspects of the case in detail," he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
India News / 22-year-old man shoots partner dead, dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj
