24 airports to remain closed till May 15 amid India-Pakistan tensions | Full list

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2025 08:23 PM IST

The government has extended the closure of 24 airports until May 15 following Pakistani drone and missile attacks in several border states.

The government announced on Thursday evening that 24 airports across India have been shut for civil flight operations. This decision was taken after a Pakistani drone and missile attack targeted areas in Jammu, Punjab, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

CISF personnel participate in the civil defence security mock drill at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.(Reuters)
The ministry of defence confirmed that the attack came from Pakistan. Indian air defence systems acted quickly and stopped the missiles and drones. Because of this, several cities experienced blackouts, air raid sirens went off.

Full list of airports shut in India

Chandigarh

Srinagar

Amritsar

Ludhiana

Bhuntar

Kishengarh

Patiala

Shimla

Kangra-Gaggal

Bathinda

Jaisalmer

Jodhpur

Bikaner

Halwara

Pathankot

Jammu

Leh

Mundra

Jamnagar

Hirasa (Rajkot)

Porbandar

Keshod

Kandla

Bhuj

 

 

Today, IndiGo announced that all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot have been cancelled until midnight on 10 May 2025.

As cited by ANI agency news report, Mumbai International Airport has even issued a passenger advisory in light of the ongoing situation in the country.

The move came a day after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor' targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, where 26 people were killed.

