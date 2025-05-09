24 airports to remain closed till May 15 amid India-Pakistan tensions | Full list
The government has extended the closure of 24 airports until May 15 following Pakistani drone and missile attacks in several border states.
The government announced on Thursday evening that 24 airports across India have been shut for civil flight operations. This decision was taken after a Pakistani drone and missile attack targeted areas in Jammu, Punjab, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.
The ministry of defence confirmed that the attack came from Pakistan. Indian air defence systems acted quickly and stopped the missiles and drones. Because of this, several cities experienced blackouts, air raid sirens went off.
Also Read: 13 flights cancelled at Pune airport amid India-Pak tensions
Full list of airports shut in India
Chandigarh
Srinagar
Amritsar
Ludhiana
Bhuntar
Kishengarh
Patiala
Shimla
Kangra-Gaggal
Bathinda
Jaisalmer
Jodhpur
Bikaner
Halwara
Pathankot
Jammu
Leh
Mundra
Jamnagar
Hirasa (Rajkot)
Porbandar
Keshod
Kandla
Bhuj
Today, IndiGo announced that all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot have been cancelled until midnight on 10 May 2025.
As cited by ANI agency news report, Mumbai International Airport has even issued a passenger advisory in light of the ongoing situation in the country.
The move came a day after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor' targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, where 26 people were killed.