No repeat theory: Gujarat gets new Cabinet a year before election

The new Cabinet of Bhupendra Patel, the new chief minister of Gujarat, took oath on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhi Nagar. Kanubhai Desai, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Pradip Parmar, Arjunsinh Chauhan, Rajendra Trivedi, Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel, Purnesh Modi, Raghavji Patel were among those who took the oath. Harsh Sanghvi, Jagdish Panchal, Brijesh Merja, Jitu Choudhary, Manisha Vakil were sworn in as ministers of state with independent charge.

The oath-taking follows hectic parleys that followed after Bhupendra Patel took oath as the new chief minister replacing Vijay Rupani just a year before the state goes to the election.

The cabinet formation was supposed to take place on Wednesday but reports said several senior BJP MLAs were unwilling to renounce their posts.

Amid power tussle between the old ministers and the new names that were being considered, Bhupendra Patel decided to drop all ministers of the Vijay Rupani government and get an altogether fresh Cabinet. Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi resigned from the Assembly to join the Cabinet and took oath on Thursday.

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel will hold the first Cabiner meeting at 4pm.

