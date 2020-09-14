e-paper
Home / India News / 25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list

25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it has carried out testing of more than 2,500 samples of members of Parliament and other officials “on a war footing” over the weekend.

india Updated: Sep 14, 2020 20:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP’s Anant Kumar Hegde is among the 25 MP who have tested Covid-19 positive.
BJP’s Anant Kumar Hegde is among the 25 MP who have tested Covid-19 positive. (PTI File Photo )
         

As Parliament’s monsoon session began on Monday, 25 members from both the Houses tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). While 17 MPs of the Lok Sabha have contracted the disease, as many as eight members of the Rajya Sabha were found to be infected.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it has carried out testing of more than 2,500 samples of members of Parliament and other officials “on a war footing” over the weekend.

The reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test would continue till the next week for the members of Parliament, officials have said.

Here’s is a list of all 25 MPs who are Covid-19 positive:

Lok Sabha members

1.Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria- BJP

2.Hanuman Beniwal - BJP

3.Meenakshi Lekhi - BJP

4.Sukanata Majumdar - BJP

5.Anant Kumar Hegde - BJP

6.Goddeti Madhavi - YSRC

7.Pratap Rao Jadav - Shiv Sena

8.Janardan Singh - BJP

9.Bidyut Baran Mahato- BJP

10.Pradhan Baruah- BJP

11.N Reddeppa - YSRC

12.Selvam G - DMK

13.Pratap Rao Patil - BJP

14.Ram Shankar Katheria - BJP

15.Parvesh Sahib Singh - BJP

16.Satya Pal Singh - BJP

17.Rodmal Nagar - BJP

Rajya Sabha members

1.Deepender Singh Hooda - Congress

2.Naranbhai J. Rathwa - Congress

3.A Navneethakrishnan - AIADMK

4.Ashok Gasti - BJP

5.Abhay Bhardwaj - BJP

6.Sushil Kumar Gupta - AAP

7.V. Lakshmikantha Rao - TRS

8.Shanta Chhetri - AITC

