Home / India News / 25-year-old found dead near his home in UP’s Muzaffarnagar district: Police

25-year-old found dead near his home in UP’s Muzaffarnagar district: Police

Station House Officer (SHO) Satendra Singh said the man was suspected to have committed suicide on Thursday evening in Hashampur village but his family members alleged that he was killed.

india Updated: Jun 26, 2020 11:39 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Muzzaffarnagar, UP
Station House Officer (SHO) Satendra Singh said the man’s body was sent for postmortem two hours later due to the protest over his death and added that an investigation was underway.
Station House Officer (SHO) Satendra Singh said the man's body was sent for postmortem two hours later due to the protest over his death and added that an investigation was underway.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

Police said that a 25-year-old man was found dead near his house in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Station House Officer (SHO) Satendra Singh said the man was suspected to have committed suicide on Thursday evening in Hashampur village but his family members alleged that he was killed.

The family members of the deceased held a protest and lodged a complaint against three people.

Singh said the man’s body was sent for postmortem two hours later due to the protest over his death and added that an investigation was underway.

In the neighbouring Shamli district, a 38-year-old man died after shooting himself in Dagrol village on Thursday, SHO Karmvir Singh said.

His body was sent for a postmortem examination, the SHO said, adding that the deceased had been depressed for some time.

