25-year-old woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase in Delhi
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Pankaj Singh, the woman’s face had injuries inflicted by a sharp weapon.india Updated: Jan 09, 2019 11:35 IST
The body of an unidentified woman aged between 25-30 was found packed inside an abandoned suitcase near Kondli canal, near New Ashok Nagar, last night.
The body was found after a PCR call was received around 8pm on Tuesday.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Pankaj Singh, the woman’s face had injuries inflicted by a sharp weapon.
“A tattoo mark with ‘Mohit’ in Hindi is written on the right hand of the deceased,” the DCP said.
A case of murder has been lodged at police station New Ashok Nagar.
First Published: Jan 09, 2019 11:27 IST