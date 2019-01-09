25-year-old woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase in Delhi

The body of an unidentified woman aged between 25-30 was found packed inside an abandoned suitcase near Kondli canal, near New Ashok Nagar, last night.

The body was found after a PCR call was received around 8pm on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Pankaj Singh, the woman’s face had injuries inflicted by a sharp weapon.

“A tattoo mark with ‘Mohit’ in Hindi is written on the right hand of the deceased,” the DCP said.

A case of murder has been lodged at police station New Ashok Nagar.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 11:27 IST