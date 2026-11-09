25-yr-old killed, friend injured in fight between two groups at Noida park: Cop

A 25-year-old man died, and his friend was injured after a fight broke out between two groups of men at a park near Naya Bans village in Noida’s Phase 1 area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said. Further investigation is under way, police said. (HT Photo/ Representational)

The deceased, identified as Amit, was at the park near his home with his friends Shivam, Yashpal, Akash and Vinod. All five were residents of Naya Bans village and in their 20s.

“The incident took place around 2am when the group was leaving the park on a scooter. The scooter allegedly brushed against the foot of another young man who was celebrating his friend’s birthday at the park with his associates. This led to an argument between the two groups, which soon escalated into a fight,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

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During the fight, Amit and Shivam sustained serious head injuries, police said.

Their friends rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Amit dead. Shivam was referred to another hospital for further treatment and is now out of danger, police said.

Police said the two groups knew each other and there was no prior enmity between them. Both groups were residents of Naya Bans village.

“Following a complaint by Amit’s family, we registered a case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” ADCP Mishra said.

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Amit’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, while four teams have been formed to trace and arrest the suspects. Further investigation is under way, police said.