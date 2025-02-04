2936 lives lost to natural disasters in 2024-25; Himachal, Kerala top list: Govt

New Delhi: Natural disasters claimed 2,936 lives across India in 2024-25 (as of January 27, 2025), according to data presented by the Centre in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The disasters, including floods and landslides, also led to the loss of 61,826 cattle, damage to over 3.63 lakh houses, and affected 14.24 lakh hectares of cropped land. Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai. (File Photo/SansadTV YouTube)

Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest number of casualties at 408, followed by Madhya Pradesh (373), Kerala (355), Maharashtra (206), and Karnataka (185). Assam saw 128 deaths but reported the most significant damage to houses, with over 1.56 lakh structures affected. Tamil Nadu had the largest area of cropped land damaged, at 4 lakh hectares.

The Centre said that it released ₹26,841.60 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to assist states in relief efforts. “The primary responsibility for disaster management lies with the states, but the Centre supplements their efforts with financial and logistical support,” minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said in his written reply.

A total of 14 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have been deployed to assess damages in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Nagaland, Tripura, Gujarat, Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Their reports will determine additional financial assistance from NDRF.

So far, ₹11,200.40 crore has been released as the first installment of SDRF, with an additional ₹5,365.60 crore disbursed in the second installment. Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura have received ₹4,050.91 crore under NDRF. Karnataka got 3,454.22 crores (85.2 percent) out of the total figure.

“The funds are released as per government-approved norms, and states have flexibility in utilizing SDRF for immediate relief,” Rai added. The final assessment will determine further aid under the NDRF.