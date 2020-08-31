e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 3.84 lakh Mid Day Meal cooks in Uttar Pradesh to be trained in food safety, nutrition

3.84 lakh Mid Day Meal cooks in Uttar Pradesh to be trained in food safety, nutrition

The Mid Day Meal is a school food programme of the central government aimed at improving nutrition level among students.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 11:15 IST
K Sandeep Kumar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
K Sandeep Kumar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
The cooks would receive lessons in food hygiene and food safety aspects along with personal hygiene requirements.
The cooks would receive lessons in food hygiene and food safety aspects along with personal hygiene requirements.(HT Photo)
         

To ensure hygienic nutritious food to children under the government’s Mid Day Meal (MDM) scheme, about 3.84 lakh cooks, engaged in preparing meals for over 18 million (1.8 crore) students across 1.60 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh, will be trained by experts, officials said.

The Mid Day Meal is a school food programme of the central government aimed at improving nutrition level among students.

The training will be imparted to cooks in preparing nourishing and tasty food in a hygienic manner. This comes as many of such cooks have little or no understanding about the nutritional value of foodstuff or food safety aspects. The training also comes at a time amid the global pandemic.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines - What’s new and what remains unchanged

A proper training module has already been prepared by the state education department and Mid Day Meal Authority for this mission. The training would start as soon as the pandemic is eased, said Vijay Kiran Anand, director general (school education) and the state project director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

The cooks would receive lessons in food hygiene and food safety aspects along with personal hygiene requirements commensurate with their work, besides the nature of food, its handling, preparation and distribution, he said.

tags
top news
China carries out ‘provocative military movements’ near Pangong Tso: Army
China carries out ‘provocative military movements’ near Pangong Tso: Army
How Prashant Bhushan criminal contempt case progressed in Supreme Court
How Prashant Bhushan criminal contempt case progressed in Supreme Court
BJP wants a Hindu majority to emerge in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
BJP wants a Hindu majority to emerge in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
Yet another spike of over 78,000 Covid-19 cases, all-India tally above 3.62 million
Yet another spike of over 78,000 Covid-19 cases, all-India tally above 3.62 million
Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition declines, still in deep coma: Hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition declines, still in deep coma: Hospital
GDP numbers to be out today; Q1 growth likely to be worst
GDP numbers to be out today; Q1 growth likely to be worst
SC order today on Vijay Mallya’s review plea against 2017 contempt verdict
SC order today on Vijay Mallya’s review plea against 2017 contempt verdict
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyIPL 2020Babri Masjid caseSushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In