3 dead, 2 injured as car plunges into canal in Bihar's Paliganj

Three people were killed and two others sustained injuries after a car fell into a canal in Paliganj area of Bihar on Friday night, police officials confirmed. The vehicle, carrying five occupants, was reportedly returning from Chhattisgarh to Vaishali district when the accident occurred. Two people who have suffered injuries were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.(Representational Photo)

According to Station House Officer (SHO) of Rani Talab police station, Pramod Kumar, the accident took place after the car veered off the road and plunged into the canal. "These people were Vaishali natives who were returning from Chhattisgarh. Prima facie, it appears that the car driver fell asleep while driving. The villagers immediately reacted to the accident and helped retrieve all passengers," the officer said.

The incident triggered a swift response from local villagers, who rushed to the scene and assisted in retrieving the passengers from the submerged vehicle. Despite their efforts, three individuals were declared dead, while the remaining two suffered injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Earlier, a motorbike rider was killed after his vehicle collided with a police vehicle in Bihar's Gaya district on Friday, said the official. Superintendent of Police Ramanand Kumar Kaushal said the incident took place in the Kothi police station area.

Following the fatal crash, enraged villagers reportedly set the police vehicle on fire in protest. "A motorbike rider died after colliding with a police vehicle in the Kothi police station area of the district. Angry villagers set the police vehicle on fire," SP Kaushal said in a statement.

More details are awaited.