3 die in Jammu as rains raise river levels, cause flash floods

Incessant rains and flash floods over the last three days have claimed three lives in Jammu region, raising water levels in rivers and streams.

Jamela Begum (30), of the nomadic Bakherwal community, was killed on the spot and her six-year-old daughter Nazia Bano injured when a tree fell on their makeshift accommodation at Kallansatter Dhar area in Kishtwar district in the wee hours on Saturday.

Nazia was shifted to district hospital in Kishtwar where her condition remains critical.

A youth named Anzar Ahmed (22) was washed away while trying to cross the swelling Suran river in Surankote in Poonch district on Friday night. Police recovered his body a few kilometres from the area he was washed away from around 11 pm.

Harbans Lal (30), who returning home after working in the field, was washed away while crossing a gushing stream in Nathal in Jogwan area of Akhnoor on Friday evening.

The rains have caused landsides in remote areas of the region, snapping road links.

A small wooden footbridge connecting Jakhed to Pachound and another one connecting Jakhed Thal to Pachound over river Tawi have been washed away due to flood in Udhampur district.

The floods have damaged the machinery at Kalni Dam in Kahara block of Doda district and the dumber was also washed away. A house of Abdul Majid has collapsed in Tholran village in Gandoh tehsil while a house of Abdul Rashid collapsed in Chassana in Reasi district.

Three cars were damaged after a tree fell on them in Canal Road area of the city. However, the passengers escaped unhurt.

Advisor to state governor NN Vohra, BB Vyas said district and divisional teams have been activated there also. There are also reports of loss of livestock and damage to thatched houses.

Vyas said the revenue teams are assessing the damage caused due to the flood-like situation, and assured that relief and assistance shall be distributed among the affected victims.

The meteorological department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the state in the next 24 hours.