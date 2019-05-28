3 Haryana policemen sacked as video of woman being beaten up by cops surfaces

Taking cognisance of the incident of brutal beating of a woman by police personnel that has been widely shared on social media, Haryana Police have ordered suspension of two head constables and terminated the services of three special police officers (SPOs) with immediate effect.

An FIR, under various provisions of the IPC pertaining to wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and word and gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, has been lodged against the accused in Faridabad on Monday, a police spokesman said here.

Faridabad police commissioner Sanjay Kumar ordered suspension of head constables Baldev and Rohit and dismissal of three SPOs Krishan, Harpal and Dinesh, he added.

A case was registered against them at the Adarsh Nagar police station in Faridabad.

The spokesman said the incident took place in October last year, but at the time it was not reported to the police by the victim.

The video of the alleged incident went viral in the last couple of days after which police got details of the incident verified, he said.

The matter was also brought to the notice of Haryana Police on Monday by the state women commission which took strong view of the incident.

The spokesman said police were making efforts to trace the victim.

“After contact is established, her statement would be recorded for further investigation,” he said.

He said Haryana Police were committed towards safety and security of women and would not hesitate to take the strictest possible action even against its own personnel in case they indulge in an unlawful act.

(With inputs from agency)

First Published: May 28, 2019 09:56 IST