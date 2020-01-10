e-paper
Home / India News / 3 Indian cities named world’s fastest growing cities list: Economist Survey

3 Indian cities named world’s fastest growing cities list: Economist Survey

Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kollam were the only three cities to make it to the top 10 of the world's fastest-growing cities.

india Updated: Jan 10, 2020 07:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A seaplane prepares to take off from the Ashtamudi lake, during the launch of the Seaplane service by Kerala Tourism Department in Kollam district, Kerala.
A seaplane prepares to take off from the Ashtamudi lake, during the launch of the Seaplane service by Kerala Tourism Department in Kollam district, Kerala. (PTI File )
         

Three Indian cities have been listed as the world’s fastest-growing urban areas, a survey by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) revealed.

Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kollam were the only three cities to make it to the top 10 of the world’s fastest-growing cities.

Malappuram was ranked No. 1 in the world rankings with a 44.1 per cent change between 2015 and 2020. While Kozhikode was ranked fourth with 34.5 per cent change and Kollam was at number 10 with 31.1 per cent, the EIU survey revealed.

The other cities in the top 10 list were three cities from China, one each from Nigeria, Oman, UAE and Vietnam.

Other Indian cities that made the list were Thrissur in Kerala at 13th position, Gujarat’s Surat at 26, while and Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur is at 30.

Taking to Twitter, Industrialist Anand Mahindra, “Good to see that the fastest growing in India are not the monster metropolises, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata etc. When smaller towns &amp; cities grow it signals that a wider distribution of wealth &amp; job opportunities is underway. We need more smaller towns to Rise!”

