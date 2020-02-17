3 Kashmiri students arrested for sedition hit with footwear in Hubli court

india

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 13:09 IST

Three Kashmiri students studying in Karnataka’s Hubli arrested on Sunday on charges of sedition for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and statements, were attacked with footwear at the Judicial Magistrate First Class court premises on Monday.

Slippers and shoes were thrown at them as tempers ran high with several right wing organisations protesting against them and raising slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ at the court, 400 km north of Bengaluru.

The three civil engineering students at the KLE Institute of Technology - Talib Majeed, Basit Asif Sofi and Aamir Mohiuddin Wahi - who are said to be from Shopian in Kashmir have been accused of celebrating the Pulwama terror attack with slogans of Azadi set to the music of Pakistan’s military media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations song on Friday (Feb 14), the first anniversary of the suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF troopers.

A video of their alleged celebration was widely shared on social media on Sunday prompting college prinicipal Basvaraj Anami to suspend them pending investigation. The district lawyers’ association in Hubli has passed a resolution saying that none of its members would represent the accused.

The court remanded the three students to judicial custody till March 2 pending further investigation. As they were being taken away from the court premises, a number of people said to be from right wing organisations shouted slogans and threw footwear at them. Police intervened quickly to take away the three students.