3 killed, 9 injured as dispute over land turns violent in Bihar’s Munger

Three people were killed and at least nine others including three policemen were injured when a land dispute turned violent in Bihar’s Munger town late Friday evening, police said.

The dead included two of a family.

Those killed were identified as ITC employee Jay Ram Shah (52) his son Kundan Kumar (20) and Sagar Kumar Mahto (18). The land is said to belong to a ‘mutth’ but two groups had been trying to build a boundary wall on it for a long time.

Police said that the tension began around 8.30 pm when a group of people reached the site and asked some people running an illegal business from the disputed land to vacate the site. Thereafter both the parties went to the police station and submitted applications asking the police to maintain peace.

Police said a group of people led by Prameshwar Mahto later attacked on the house of Jay Ram Shah over the land dispute. The crowd ransacked his house, thrashed family members including women and fired in the air indiscriminately.

In self defence, Jay Ram’s son Chandan, an army jawan, also fired on the attackers leading to the death of Sagar Mahto. In retaliation, the crowd caught Jay Ram and his son Kundan dragged them from house thrashed mercilessly and shot them.

On getting information a police team reached the spot but came under attack from the mob which pelted them with pelted stones on police causing injuries of three including station house officer of the Kashimbazar police station.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the area. Eyewitnesses told police that the two groups had exchanged several rounds of fire.

"On Friday night, a clash between two sides occurred over a land dispute in Mokbira Chayn Tola locality of Kashimbazar police station area of the district. In the incident, a father and son from one side and one person from the other side were killed," said Manavjit Singh Dhillon, Superintendent of Police (SP).

He went on to say, “An Army jawan identified as Chandan Shah has been arrested in this connection. We have detained six others in this matter and further investigation is on.”