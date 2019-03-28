3 militants killed in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Three militants were killed in south Kashmir’s Shopian by security forces after a gun battle, Indian Army officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, weapons have also been recovered during the search and cordon operation in Yarwan area of Keller of Shopian district.

“Three terrorists eliminated in Op Yarwan Forest in Shopian. Weapons also recovered and the operation is in progress,” an army spokesperson said.

Another encounter began in Yaroo area of north Kashmir’s Handwara. “Area under cordon. Details will follow. @JmuKmrPolice @HandwaraP,” Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.

