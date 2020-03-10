3 more test positive for Covid 19 in Karnataka, govt wants IPL postponed

india

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 14:15 IST

Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka, the state’s health minister B Sriramulu tweeted Tuesday. The total number of people in Karnataka who have tested positive has now risen to four.

State health department officials did not say whether these three additional cases were contacts of the techie who tested positive after returning from the US or fresh cases.

“Wait for the official bulletin on the same which will be released later in the day,” a senior Karnataka health department official who did not want to be identified told HT when asked for details on these three new cases.

Sources, however, said the three new cases are believed to be those of the colleague, wife and child of the US-returned techie whose tests have come in positive. The techie, his family and a colleague as well as a driver who drove him have all been quarantined at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bangaluru.

Meanwhile, police have finally tracked down a man who had come from Dubai to Mangaluru and escaped from the isolation ward of Wenlock hospital where he was taken after he recorded elevated temperature at the airport screening.

Mangaluru district administration officials said he has now been quarantined and his blood samples have been sent for testing to labs in Bangalore. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday chaired an emergency meeting with health department officials to contain the spread of the virus.

Medical Education minister of Karnataka Dr K Sudhakar said that the state would write to the Centre requesting that the Indian Premier League (IPL) be postponed given the current threat of coronavirus. Bengaluru is the home of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city is one of the major IPL venues.