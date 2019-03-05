3 Opposition chief ministers ask PM Modi to clear doubts over IAF strike toll in Balakot

Chief ministers of three Opposition-ruled states — Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh — on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear the confusion over the number of people killed when Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets carried out a strike on a terror camp in Pakistan on February 26.

Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath said the government should reveal images of the operation carried out by the IAF in Balakot.

“The government must reveal its images and videos of airstrikes carried out by air forces at JeM camps in Balakot in Pakistan,” he told ANI. “… The information is with the whole world and everyone knows what the truth is. This information will come out and they all (Centre) will have to answer,” he added.

Congress leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot asked the PM to tell the country how many terrorists had been killed.

“The claims are of 350 terrorists. BJP president Amit Shah is saying that 250 terrorists got killed – from where did he received this information? A minister of Modi government (SS Ahluwalia) stated that the aim of the strike was to send a message and not taking lives... What is the fact, Modi should clarify,” he said

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated that she stood by India’s armed forces but sought proof and a clarification about the damage done and the number of casualties in Balakot “I am ready to face any consequence for raising these questions but I will continue asking them,” she said.

