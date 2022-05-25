Three Pakistani terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla; policeman martyred

Three Pakistani terrorists were gunned down during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said. A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was also martyred during the operation which began in the morning.

"Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered…," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The encounter took place at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area of Baramulla.

Further details of the operation are awaited.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, an off-duty police constable was killed and his nine-year-old daughter injured after terrorists fired at them in Srinagar. Hours after the incident, The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in a statement on social media claimed responsibility for the attack.

Providing details, police said constable Saifullah Qadri and his daughter were walking outside their house at Anchar Soura at around 5 pm when terrorists fired indiscriminately at them. While Qadri died on spot, the girl sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to a hospital.

