3-yr-old raped by neighbour in Punjab

Three-year-old daughter of a migrant labourer was allegedly raped by a 55-year-old neighbour on Tuesday morning in Punjab’s Sultanpur Lodhi, said police. The accused identified as Ganesh has been arrested.

On being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and took the girl to a government hospital for treatment.

“Accused took the girl to his house and raped her. His father woke up after hearing screams of her daughter from the neigbouring house and later found her in a pool of blood,” said Sultanpur Lodhi Station House Officer (SHO) Bikramjit Singh.

He said that accused has been arrested and a case has been registered under the relevant section of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against the accused. “The girl’s condition is stable and she is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital”, said SHO.

First Published: May 28, 2019 22:23 IST