300 women helped forces rebuild bombed airstrip in 1971 Indo-Pak war. They're willing to help Army Again

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, memories resurfaced of 300 women from a village in Gujarat's Kutch who had rebuilt a bombed airstrip in the Bhuj Indian Air Force (IAF) station in just 72 hours during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. PM Modi met some of the surviving women during an event in Bhuj(DPR PMO)

During the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the neighbouring nation had rendered the Bhuj airstrip unusable after bombing it with jets. Around 300 women from the Madhapur village in Gujarat had risked their lives to help rebuild the station.

During an event in Bhuj on May 26, PM Narendra Modi interacted with 13 of the surviving women, who are known as 'Virangana', and sought their blessings.

PM Modi said, as quoted by PTI news agency, “These women had rebuilt the runway in just 72 hours, which helped us in resuming our attacks by air. I am fortunate that they gave their blessings to me today.”

The women also gave the PM a sapling of the sindoor (vermillion) tree, in honour of the military operation against Pakistan, which will now be planted at PM Modi's house in New Delhi.

Women willing to work for Army again

Shambai Bhanderi, one of the women who helped rebuild the Bhuj airstrip in 1971, told PTI that she would help the Indian Army even today if asked to.

"The work which was assigned to us was not easy because we have to work under the shadow of Pakistani planes, which used to hover above us. We pray to God that such time never comes back," Bhanderi said.

"But, our spirit is still alive and we will definitely go and work for the Army if they call us again. Since it's difficult for me to work due to my age, I will take my children and grand-children along to finish the work" she added.

Eighty-year-old Kaanbai Virani, who was also involved in the mission with Bhanderi, echoed similar views, saying that the women of Madhapar will take up any responsibility if war breaks out.

"We were instructed to take shelter upon hearing a siren and resume work on the second siren. We felt scared on the first day but there was no fear the next day. We worked from 7 am to 7 pm and finished the work in 72 hours. If need arises, we can still do such work to save our country," Virani said.

The women also reflected fondly on their interaction with the prime minister.

"On the stage, the PM greeted us and asked 'kem chho badha' (how are you all?). I told him that I am not in good health due to my age. He promptly asked me to take care of myself. He also expressed gratitude for getting blessings from us," Kaanbai Virani said.