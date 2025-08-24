312 roads, 97 power transformers hit as monsoon disrupts life in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy monsoon rains continue to disrupt life in Himachal Pradesh, with 312 roads, including National Highway-305, blocked, 97 electricity transformers damaged, and 51 water supply schemes disrupted as of Saturday evening, according to latest figures issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday. A vehicle being lifted from the debris of a damaged road after heavy rainfall, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, August 23, 2025. (PTI)

The SDMA said the cumulative death toll since June 20 has reached 298, of which 152 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 146 deaths were due to road accidents.

The remaining casualties were attributed to other causes linked to the ongoing monsoon season.

Kullu district reported the highest road blockages, with 101 routes, including NH-305 at Balichowki, Gajadahar, and Feredanallah, closed due to heavy rain. Mandi followed with 160 blocked roads, while Kangra had 21 closures. Other affected districts include Kinnaur (2 roads), Chamba (2), Lahaul & Spiti (1), Shimla (6), Sirmaur (6), and Una (11).

Power supply has been severely hit in Mandi district, where 70 distribution transformers (DTRs) were disrupted. Kullu reported 17 DTR failures, Kangra 6, Lahaul and Spiti 1, and Hamirpur 5.

In terms of water supply, Mandi faced 36 scheme disruptions, Lahaul and Spiti 2, Kangra 8, and Kullu none.

Authorities warned of continued risks from landslides and flash floods as the India Meteorological Department maintains a heavy rain alert for the next 72 hours. The SDMA reiterated its appeal to the public to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas.