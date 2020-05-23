35 migrant workers injured as bus they were travelling in overturns in UP

india

Updated: May 23, 2020 02:07 IST

At least 35 migrants were injured as the bus they were travelling in overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Nawabganj on Friday.

The bus was headed from Rajasthan’s Jaipur to West Bengal when it overturned in Nawabganj in the trans-Ganga area of the Prayagraj district.

Police said there were no casualties in the accident.

According to reports, one of the tyres of the bus reportedly burst following which the driver lost control on the steering and the bus overturned with migrant workers trapped inside.

On hearing cries, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Senior police officials reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

IG Range Prayagraj KP Singh said the accident took place after one of the tyres of the bus burst.

The injured workers have been rushed to the nearby Nawabganj and Kaudihar primary health centres (PHCs) where they are undergoing treatment, he added.