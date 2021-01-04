e-paper
Home / India News / 37-year-old man found stabbed to death in south Delhi apartment

37-year-old man found stabbed to death in south Delhi apartment

Acting on the complaint, the Delhi Police reached Chattarpur Extension on Saturday, where the deceased, Chirag, was found in stabbed condition on the floor and his wife Renuka was lying unconscious on the bed.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 08:53 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Asian News International
         

A 37-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in his apartment in south Delhi and his wife was lying unconscious, the police informed.

The police received a PCR call from the landlord that his tenants were not opening their door. At the same time, the police also found a post on Facebook in which a woman had shared information about her husband’s murder.

The deceased Chirag Sharma was declared dead by the doctors, while Renuka is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The couple did not have any child. From the initial inquiry, it was found that there were differences between them.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

The police said that on inquiry it was revealed that the couple had been living at the apartment since 2013 and worked at an insurance company.

Further investigation is underway.

