e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 4 dead, five hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in UP’s Prayagraj

4 dead, five hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in UP’s Prayagraj

Prayagraj District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said that the incident took place in Amilia village under Phulpur police station limits.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 13:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The samples of the spurious liquor were sent for testing, an official said, adding that the culprits will be punished as per the law.
The samples of the spurious liquor were sent for testing, an official said, adding that the culprits will be punished as per the law.(Representational image)
         

Four people died and at least five were admitted to a hospital after consuming illicit liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district, reported news agency ANI.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said that the incident took place in Amilia village under Phulpur police station limits.

“A team of district officials reached Amilia village after receiving information about the deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor. We have been informed about four deaths, while five to six people are admitted in the hospital,” said Goswami.

The samples of the spurious liquor were sent for testing, the official said, adding that the culprits will be punished as per the law.

(With ANI inputs)

tags
top news
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh hours after raiding her Mumbai residence
NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh hours after raiding her Mumbai residence
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
At least 8 dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
At least 8 dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
Watch: Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer prayers to the rising sun
Watch: Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer prayers to the rising sun
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In