4 dead, five hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in UP’s Prayagraj

india

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 13:52 IST

Four people died and at least five were admitted to a hospital after consuming illicit liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district, reported news agency ANI.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said that the incident took place in Amilia village under Phulpur police station limits.

“A team of district officials reached Amilia village after receiving information about the deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor. We have been informed about four deaths, while five to six people are admitted in the hospital,” said Goswami.

The samples of the spurious liquor were sent for testing, the official said, adding that the culprits will be punished as per the law.

(With ANI inputs)