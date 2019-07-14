Today in New Delhi, India
4-year-old leopard falls into well in Pune, rescued

The rescue team cited a possibility that the leopard might have fallen accidentally into the well on Sunday morning.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:23 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
A team of Shirur Range Rescue along with Wildlife SOS, rescued a four-year-old male leopard from a well on Sunday, in Fakte village of Shirur Taluka, Pune.(ANI Twitter (Screengrab))

A team of Shirur Range Rescue, along with Wildlife SOS, rescued a four-year-old male leopard from a well on Sunday, in Fakte village of Shirur Taluka, Pune.

The rescue teams reached the spot after receiving information from Vital Baburao Bujbal, a rescue volunteer of Shirur Range. The team cited a possibility that the leopard might have fallen accidentally into the well on Sunday morning.

The rescue operation was carried out under the supervision of Mr Manohar Ramdev Mashekar, Range Forest Officer, Shirur and Dr Ajay Deshmuk, Veterinary Officer of Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre.

The leopard was later shifted to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for Preliminary treatment.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 18:17 IST

