Home / India News / 40 kg IED planted by Maoists recovered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

40 kg IED planted by Maoists recovered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

The explosive, packed in a big plastic container, was unearthed by a joint team of various security forces on Basaguda-Tarrem road, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap said.

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 14:47 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bijapur
As per preliminary information, maoists are going to observe the martyrs’ week from July 28 to August 3 and had planted the IED to target security forces during that time, the official said.
As per preliminary information, maoists are going to observe the martyrs' week from July 28 to August 3 and had planted the IED to target security forces during that time, the official said.(HT file photo. Representative image)
         

A powerful 40 kg improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists was recovered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

The explosive, packed in a big plastic container, was unearthed by a joint team of various security forces on Basaguda-Tarrem road, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap said.

Personnel belonging to CRPF’s 168th battalion, 204th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) and the district force were involved in the operation, he said.

While carrying out the de-mining exercise on the route, security personnel spotted the IED planted beneath the road near a bridge between Sarkeguda and Pegdapalli villages, averting a major mishap, he said.

As per preliminary information, maoists are going to observe the martyrs’ week from July 28 to August 3 and had planted the IED to target security forces during that time, the official said.

Security forces often carry out patrolling on the Basguda-Tarrem route where road construction work is underway, he said.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in the maoist- hit districts of the state, particularly in seven districts of Bastar division - Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma and Kanker in view of the ‘martyrs’ week’, which the rebels observe in the memory of their slain leaders.

