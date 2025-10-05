Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

47 detonators, fuse wires recovered from cave in Bihar’s Aurangabad

ByPrasun K Mishra
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 02:45 pm IST

The explosives detection device beeped at a point, which was safely dug out, and 47 detonators were recovered and destroyed on site

Aurangabad: Aurangabad police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recovered 47 detonators and fuse wires from a cave in Bihar’s Laduiya hills on Saturday.

During ongoing joint operations against the Maoists, police and CRPF 47 Battalion personnel received intelligence input. (Representative photo)
During ongoing joint operations against the Maoists, police and CRPF 47 Battalion personnel received intelligence input. (Representative photo)

During ongoing joint operations against the Maoists, police and CRPF 47 Battalion personnel received intelligence input about explosives hidden inside a cave, an officer said.

“The explosives detection device beeped at a point, some 20 feet deep in the cave. The point was safely dug out and 47 detonators and fuse wires were recovered,” Madanpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Amit Kumar said.

All recovered detonators were safely destroyed on site, he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 47 detonators, fuse wires recovered from cave in Bihar’s Aurangabad
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On