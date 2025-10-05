47 detonators, fuse wires recovered from cave in Bihar’s Aurangabad

The explosives detection device beeped at a point, which was safely dug out, and 47 detonators were recovered and destroyed on site
Aurangabad: Aurangabad police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recovered 47 detonators and fuse wires from a cave in Bihar’s Laduiya hills on Saturday.
During ongoing joint operations against the Maoists, police and CRPF 47 Battalion personnel received intelligence input about explosives hidden inside a cave, an officer said.
“The explosives detection device beeped at a point, some 20 feet deep in the cave. The point was safely dug out and 47 detonators and fuse wires were recovered,” Madanpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Amit Kumar said.
All recovered detonators were safely destroyed on site, he added.