47 detonators, fuse wires recovered from cave in Bihar’s Aurangabad

Aurangabad: Aurangabad police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recovered 47 detonators and fuse wires from a cave in Bihar's Laduiya hills on Saturday. During ongoing joint operations against the Maoists, police and CRPF 47 Battalion personnel received intelligence input.

“The explosives detection device beeped at a point, some 20 feet deep in the cave. The point was safely dug out and 47 detonators and fuse wires were recovered,” Madanpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Amit Kumar said.

All recovered detonators were safely destroyed on site, he added.