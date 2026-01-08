The recovery of 48 weapons, including sophisticated “modern weaponry”, from an arms dump of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders, following the surrender of its commander Badse Deva on January 3, indicated how the Maoists were updating their arsenal with advancements, police officers in Telangana familiar with the matter said. 48 ‘modern’ US, Israel-made weapons seized from Maoists

Nineteen weapons that can be used to shoot down helicopters and drones used by the security forces during the combing operations were recovered. “It clearly shows the Maoists were updating themselves with modern weaponry,” a senior police official said.

The arms dump also had a US-made Colt rifle with four magazines and 78 bullets and an Israel-made Tavor CQB weapon along with four magazines. Besides, the police also recovered eight AK-47 rifles, 10 INSAS rifles, eight SLR rifles, four BGLs, 11 single-shot weapons, two grenades, and one air gun with 2,206 ammunitions.

“We are investigating from where the Maoists had got the weapons. A majority of the weapons are suspected to have been looted from the security forces during some ambushes,” Telangana director general of police B Shivadhar Reddy said at the time of surrender.

Interacting with some television channels, Deva revealed that the police had found the dump, based on the diary recovered from him that contained the details, including the number and location of the dump.

“The Tavor CQB weapon was seized from the police during an ambush in 2014. However, the helicopter shots were manufactured by the party’s technical team. But, so far, I have never personally used those weapons,” Deva said.

He admitted that the central committee was not able to take timely and appropriate decisions, besides failing to provide strategic direction in the face of intensified counter-insurgency operations.

“After the Centre began its intense offensive under Operation Kagar, there were discussions at different levels in the party on what should be done next. With Operation Kagar, encounters and surrenders increased. That is one of the reasons for the current situation. I believe the Central Committee failed in taking the movement forward,” Deva said.

Deva revealed that he has not met senior Central Committee members Muppala Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathy and Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji in recent times. “I have not met Ganapathy or Devji. I do not even know where they are now,” he stated.

He also said that surviving Maoist cadres would take their own decisions regarding their future and declined to comment on the recent surrenders of Rupesh and Sonu.

Deva disclosed that until October 27 last year, he, top Maoist commander Hidma, and other squad members were operating along the Telangana–Chhattisgarh border. Subsequently, Hidma left on another assignment.

“After some time, I came to know about Hidma’s death through the radio and newspapers,” Deva said, adding that he does not know why Hidma left, where he went, or where he was eventually killed.

Explaining the circumstances that led to his surrender, Deva said he was apprehended by the police while travelling in a vehicle on an assignment.

“The police caught me while I was travelling for work. After they explained the situation to me, I changed my mind and decided to surrender,” he said, and admitted that he could not inform the party about his decision to surrender.