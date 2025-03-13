4-year-old Hyderabad boy dies after getting stuck in lift door

A four-and-half-year old boy in Hyderabad allegedly died after getting stuck in a lift door, reported news agency PTI. This is second such incident in the city in a month. The boy got stuck between first floor and the lift gate.(Representational image)

The incident took place on Wednesday night at a residential building in Hyderabad's Asif Nagar. A police official at Asif Nagar Police Station said that the four-storey building operates a private men's PG hostel.

The boy was the son of a watchman who had been working in the building for the past four months. The child's mother, along with some local residents, discovered him trapped in the lift and immediately sought help. Both his parents are from Nepal.

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that while playing, the boy went towards the lift and went inside it and at that time someone switched on the button and when the lift ascended the boy got stuck between first floor and the lift gate and received serious injuries by getting crushed, a police official told PTI.

Local residents managed to pull him out and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

After getting information about the incident a police team reached the spot.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the boy’s father. Cops said they were investigating if there was negligence on the part of someone leading to the incident or if there was a technical problem in the lift.

Second lift accident this month

This tragedy follows a similar incident in February when a six-year-old boy died after getting trapped between an elevator shaft and a wall in an apartment complex. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital.

The boy fell into the gap between the elevator door and the wall in the Masab Tank area, remaining trapped near the first floor for more than two hours.