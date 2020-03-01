5 feared drowned as boat capsizes in Ganga in UP’s Chandauli

india

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 11:21 IST

Two women and three girls were feared drowned when a boat with 40 people on board capsized in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident took place when the boat sprung a leak, the police said, adding 35 passengers swam to safety near Mahunji village under Dheena police station limits.

Superintendent of police Hemant Kutiyal said a search was on for the five people who were missing.

The missing were identified as Urmila, 30, of Mahunji; Fulwasi, 55, Kavita, 15, and Jyoti, 10, of Muralipur; and Jyoti, 14, of Kusahi village, the police said.

Rescuers of the National Disaster Response Force reached the spot, said NDRF inspector Neeraj Kumar.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed district magistrate Navneet Chahal and the superintendent of police to rush to the spot.