5 killed in a car-auto rickshaw collision in Telangana’s Nizamabad

The sub-inspector said four people belonging to Janakampet village went to a function at Kurnapalli dargah hosted by village sarpanch Pothilla Sailu

india Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:02 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The incident happened at Thana Kalan village of Yedapalle block.
The incident happened at Thana Kalan village of Yedapalle block.(Photo: iStock)
         

Five people, including two sisters, were killed and five others sustained injuries when a speeding car rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Sunday evening, the police said.

The incident happened at Thana Kalan village of Yedapalle block.

The dead were identified as Aakula Balamani, 56, Jakkam Gangamani, 60, Kallepuram Sailu, 65, Chakkali Sailu, 60, and the auto-rickshaw driver Shaik Nayeem, 35, all from Janakampet village. Of them, Balamani and Gangamamni were siblings.

Yedapalli sub-inspector of police Yellaiah Goud said four people belonging to Janakampet village went to a function at Kurnapalli dargah hosted by village sarpanch Pothilla Sailu.

“After the feast, they were returning to their village in an auto-rickshaw at around 4pm. As they reached Thana Kalan village, a car coming at a speed of over 100kmph, rammed into the auto-rickshaw,” Goud said.

“The impact of the collision was so intense that the car overturned and fell over the top of the auto-rickshaw, thereby crushing the passengers inside,” he said.

While one person died instantly, three others succumbed while being shifted to Nizamabad government hospital.

“The driver of the auto-rickshaw also died a little later while undergoing treatment,” police said.

While five of the passengers in the car also sustained injuries and were admitted to the hospital for treatment, the car driver escaped with minor injuries and fled the spot soon after the accident.

“We have registered a case of an accident and are investigating,” the sub-inspector said.

