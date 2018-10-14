5-year-old boy allegedly sodomised in UP, search on for accused

A five-year-old boy in in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar was allegedly sodomised by a man who took him away from outside his home, police said Sunday.

The boy, who was found unconscious and found to have serious injuries, was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, station house officer Nemchand said, reported PTI

According to a complaint filed by a family member, the boy was playing outside his house Saturday when the accused took him away, he said, adding that a case was registered under Section 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A search has been launched to apprehend the accused, Nemchand said.

