5-year-old boy allegedly sodomised in UP, search on for accused
The boy was playing outside his house in Muzaffarnagar district Saturday when he was taken away by the accused. He was later found unconscious in a field and has been hospitalisedindia Updated: Oct 14, 2018 18:57 IST
A five-year-old boy in in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar was allegedly sodomised by a man who took him away from outside his home, police said Sunday.
The boy, who was found unconscious and found to have serious injuries, was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, station house officer Nemchand said, reported PTI
According to a complaint filed by a family member, the boy was playing outside his house Saturday when the accused took him away, he said, adding that a case was registered under Section 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
A search has been launched to apprehend the accused, Nemchand said.
