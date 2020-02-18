Rs 500 crore outlay for airport at Ayodhya

india

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 00:15 IST

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday allocated ₹500 crore for the construction of an airport in Ayodhya to boost tourism and pilgrim traffic to the temple town.

An additional ₹85 crore has been earmarked for the development of tourism infrastructure and ₹10 crore for the renovation of the Tulsi Smarak Bhawan, a museum that houses a collection of rare paintings, ivory articles, photographs and antiquities depicting the life of Lord Rama.

The allocation follows the Centre’s announcement of the formation of the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Trust is likely to hold its first meeting in Delhi on Wednesday.

UP finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, who tabled the budget in the state assembly, said the government was committed to give a boost to the tourism sector by developing pilgrim centres and tourist spots.

UP chief minister Adityanath praised Khanna’s budget. “Besides fulfilling the aspirations of the people, the state government has also respected their faith by allocating funds for development of pilgrim centres. Funds have been allocated for the construction of an airport in Ayodhya. The soon-to-be constructed airport in Ayodhya will have air connectivity with other cities in the state and across the country,” he said.

The CM hoped the development of tourist and pilgrim centres would give a fillip to the country’s most-populous state’s service sector and also offer more employment opportunities for the young.

Raju Das, a senior priest of Hanumangarhi temple, said: “There is a dire need for an airport in the temple town to put Ayodhya on the international tourism map. The state government’s bid to construct an airport will also ensure Ayodhya’s all-round development.”

A state government spokesperson said the authorities had already announced the construction of a bus station, water transport facility, digital museum, river front development and a cobblestone-paved pedestrian path in Ayodhya.