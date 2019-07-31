e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019

500 more Indians allowed by Pakistan to attend Sikh festival

The ‘jatha’ or caravan of Indian pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Wagah border crossing on Tuesday morning, the Foreign Office said.

india Updated: Jul 31, 2019 01:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
The Pakistan high commission in New Delhi issued visas to the Indian pilgrims on July 26.
The Pakistan high commission in New Delhi issued visas to the Indian pilgrims on July 26. (PTI Photo)

Pakistan on Tuesday allowed a special group of a little more than 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims to join an event at Nankana Sahib that will launch celebrations marking the upcoming 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

The ‘jatha’ or caravan of Indian pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Wagah border crossing on Tuesday morning, the Foreign Office said.

“These pilgrims are scheduled to kick start celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak from his birthplace, Nankana Sahib…on…1 August, 2019,” it said in a statement.

Every year, thousands of Indian Sikhs travel to Pakistan on the birth and death anniversaries of Guru Nanak, the Baisakhi festival and the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

The Pakistan high commission in New Delhi issued visas to the Indian pilgrims on July 26.

These visas were “over and above” the thousands of visas granted every year under the framework of the India- Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, the statement said.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 01:09 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG Siddhartha MissingParliament LiveTriple Talaq Bill in Rajya SabhaUnnao Rape SurvivorIndia vs West IndiesMuthulakshmi Reddi Google Doodle
    don't miss