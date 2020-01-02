e-paper
57 arrested anti-CAA protesters released on bail in Varanasi

The case of arrest of Ravi Shekhar and his wife Ekta, who run an NGO, was raised by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow last week since the couple has a 14-month-old baby.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2020 09:56 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lucknow
Police personnel baton charge protestors demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Varanasi, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Police personnel baton charge protestors demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Varanasi, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (PTI)
         

The Varanasi court of Additional Session Judge S. K. Pandey has granted bail to 57 of the 59 protesters, including the parents of a 14-month-old baby girl, who were arrested during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

The court ordered for the release of each applicant on the submission of two bonds of Rs 25,000 each. Out of 59 arrested protesters, 57 had applied for the bail. The arrested persons will be released on Thursday after completion of formalities.

The case of arrest of Ravi Shekhar and his wife Ekta, who run an NGO, was raised by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow last week since the couple has a 14-month-old baby, who was being looked after by neighbours after they were arrested.

The protesters were arrested from the Chetganj area while marching to the Benia Bagh ground for holding the anti-CAA meeting on December 19.

Varanasi had witnessed anti-CAA protests on December 19 and 20. On December 19 protesters, including activists of CPI, CPM, other organisations and also 19 Banaras Hindu University students were arrested from the Chetganj area.

Some more protesters were arrested in the Badagaon area, after which the total number of arrests on December 19 reached 73.

