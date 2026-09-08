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6 accused of snatching Muslim man' skullcap during procession in UP's Etah; cops make them apologise

The incident happened on the day of a procession in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district to commemorate the 195th birth anniversary of Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi.

Updated on: Sep 8, 2026, 15:13:24 IST
Edited by Stuti Gupta
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Six youngsters accused of snatching an elderly Muslim man's skull cap in Uttar Pradesh's Etah were reportedly arrested by local police and made to publicly apologise for disrupting communal harmony.

The six accused were booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (@Etahpolice/X)
The six accused were booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (@Etahpolice/X)

The arrest was made on September 1, Times of India reported. adding that the incident happened in Etah's Marhera on August 16 during a procession of the 195th birth anniversary of Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi - a freedom fighter of the 1857 revolt and queen of Ramgarh who fought against the British.

Also Read I 5 killed, 5 injured as dumper rams tempo in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal

Skull cap incident

A video purportedly of the incident surfaced, showing the procession of Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi and the elderly Muslim man wearing a skull cap making his way through the crowd. The video showed a young man reaching towards the man, snatching the skull cup off his head and tossed it.

The victim, singled off in a crowd of people, could be seen visibly shocked while the crowd continued to move past him. The video went viral on social media prompting people to question the impact of this incident on communal harmony, with one person even questioning the country's culture of respect for elders.

However, soon after, local cops stepped into the picture and took suo motu cognisance of the incident.

Local cops save the day

Police registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to rioting, promoting enmity between groups and acts prejudicial to communal harmony, TOI reported. The six accused, as seen in footage from the venue were caught by police on September 1.

“During the Shobha Yatra of Veerangana Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi, preventive action taken by Marhara Police Station against 06 individuals attempting to disrupt communal harmony,” Etah police wrote in an official social media post.. The accused were identified as Ramvakil, Sachin, Durgesh, Vipin, Yogesh and Rinku.

Also Read I Opinion: Uttar Pradesh’s Yaksha Prashna That Transcends Every Political Equation

Another video surfaced on social media, showing the accused being made to stand in a line, face the camera with folded hands and apologise for their actions.

  • Stuti Gupta
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Stuti Gupta

    Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them.Read More

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Home/India News/6 Accused Of Snatching Muslim Man' Skullcap During Procession In UP's Etah; Cops Make Them Apologise
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