Home / India News / 6 charred to death as hut catches fire in Telangana’s Mancherial district

6 charred to death as hut catches fire in Telangana’s Mancherial district

india news
Updated on Dec 17, 2022 12:00 PM IST

Police said the hut caught fire at around 1am when all the inmates were asleep and the exact cause of fire is not immediately known

The hut caught fire in the wee hours of Saturday. (Repreesntative Image)
The hut caught fire in the wee hours of Saturday. (Repreesntative Image)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Six persons, including two children, were charred to death when their hut caught fire in Telangana’s Mancherial district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Gudipelli-Venkatapur village of Mandamarri block. The deceased were identified as Masu Shivaiah (50), his wife Rajyalaxmi (45), daughter Mounika (22), granddaughters Himabindu (2) and Sweety and relative Shanigarapu Shanthaiah (55).

In-charge deputy commissioner of police Akhil Mahajan said the hut caught fire at around 1am when all the inmates were asleep. “The exact cause of fire is not immediately known,” he said.

Mahajan said since the hut was built with wooden pillars, it got burnt easily and the six were burnt alive even before they realised that their hut caught fire.

Police suspect that either an explosion of an LPG cylinder or electrical short-circuit could have caused the accident.

On receiving information about the incident, firefighters from Mancherial town and police rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The bodies were shifted to the Mancherial Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

Government Whip Balka Suman expressed shock over the incident and assured all support to the kin of the victims on behalf of the state government.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out