60-year-old woman killed, another injured as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K’s Poonch

india

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 08:19 IST

A 60-year-old woman was killed and another injured as Pakistan rained mortars on Indian posts and forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Poonch district police chief SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “there was ceasefire violation by Pakistan and at around 0235 hrs (2.35 AM) in which an old woman was killed and another injured in Lanjote area of Mendhar. They were hit by Pakistani mortar fire”.

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors of the district, he said. The stretch is manned by 12 Madras Battalion.

The deceased was identified as Reshma Bi and the injured as Hakam Bi, 58, both belonging to Lanjote in Mendhar.

No army personnel were injured in the exchange of fire.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, “around 0200 hours, (2 AM) Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and then resorted to intense shelling along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors. Indian Army retaliated befittingly. The firing stopped at about 0245 hours. (2.45 AM).

Last month India lost five soldiers along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri sectors in Pakistani shelling.