60-year-old woman killed, another injured as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

60-year-old woman killed, another injured as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K’s Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors, Poonch district police chief SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said.

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 08:19 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times,
An Indian Army jawan patrolling at the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
An Indian Army jawan patrolling at the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI File Photo)
         

A 60-year-old woman was killed and another injured as Pakistan rained mortars on Indian posts and forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Poonch district police chief SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “there was ceasefire violation by Pakistan and at around 0235 hrs (2.35 AM) in which an old woman was killed and another injured in Lanjote area of Mendhar. They were hit by Pakistani mortar fire”.

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors of the district, he said. The stretch is manned by 12 Madras Battalion.

The deceased was identified as Reshma Bi and the injured as Hakam Bi, 58, both belonging to Lanjote in Mendhar.

No army personnel were injured in the exchange of fire.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, “around 0200 hours, (2 AM) Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and then resorted to intense shelling along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors. Indian Army retaliated befittingly. The firing stopped at about 0245 hours. (2.45 AM).

Last month India lost five soldiers along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri sectors in Pakistani shelling.

4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
Finance panel focus on raising health spending to 2.1% of GDP
Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list
Foreign pupils a big revenue source for US economy
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
