e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 62-year-old Kerala tests negative for Covid-19 in 20th test

62-year-old Kerala tests negative for Covid-19 in 20th test

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 62-year-old asymptomatic woman in Kerala who tested positive 19 consecutive times for the coronavirus finally was free of the virus on Friday.

“She was tested negative twice and will be discharged from the hospital after the state medical board gives its permission,” said Pathanamthitta district medical officer Dr. N Sheeja

The woman had been hospitalised 45 days ago after she contracted the disease following contact with a family who had returned from Italy, one of the worst hit countries in the world.

The three-member family returned to their home in the district’s Ranni area on February 29 and had attended many functions before testing positive a week later. While all members of the family, including a 94-year-old man and his 88-year-old wife, woman had been discharged, this 62-year-old, not related to the family, remained hospitalised.

She was first hospitalised on March 10 after she showed symptoms and soon after tested positive for the coronavirus. Later on, while she was free of the symptoms, she tested positive 19 times.

In Kozhikkode (north Kerala) a person returned from Dubai on March 18 was turned positive at least 29 days after he was exposed to the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) had prescribed a 14-day quarantine period but the state had extended it to 28 days to make it ensure that an asymptomatic person is disinfected. At least eight such cases where the person tested positive beyond the WHO period were reported from the state.

top news
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Vasundhra out, Maujpur locality in, here’s full list of Delhi’s containment zones
Vasundhra out, Maujpur locality in, here’s full list of Delhi’s containment zones
Uttarakhand police faces DM’s ire for booking toddlers
Uttarakhand police faces DM’s ire for booking toddlers
Australia backs India’s call for WHO reform post Covid-19 crisis, says envoy-designate
Australia backs India’s call for WHO reform post Covid-19 crisis, says envoy-designate
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news