65-year-old lawyer killed at Jammu residence: Police

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 04:20 IST

A 65-year-old income tax lawyer was found murdered at his residence in Jammu’s posh Greater Kailash locality on Monday.

Police superintendent Vinay Sharma said circumstantial evidence suggested Riyaz Ahmad Buchh was murdered. “His wife is in the US while his son and daughter-in-law are away in Goa. A domestic help identified as Deepak Chauhan is missing, ” said Sharma.

He added a car was also found missing from Buchh’s residence.

“We also found lockers open. The domestic help, who is the prime suspect is from Bihar and his mother is from Bishnah area of Jammu. A hunt has been launched to nab him,” said Sharma. He added that police were waiting for Buchh’s post-mortem report. “It appears that the victim was murdered between 11 and 12 am on Sunday night. There were no injuries on his body but we did notice blood in his mouth and eyes. The exact cause of his death will be known after the post-mortem report.”

Police found wires of CCTV cameras installed at Buchh’s residence cut.