6-year-old boy child dies after school gate falls on him in Hyderabad: Police

A six-year-old boy died after the main gate of his school fell on him when he was returning home on Monday evening, police said. The heavy school gate was apparently erected only a few months ago. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place at the government zilla parishad high school in Hayathnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

“The deceased was identified. His parents are garbage collection workers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Based on the child’s father, we have filed a case against the school authorities under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) (inquiry into the cause of suspicious death),” Hayatnagar inspector of police P Nagaraju Goud said.

The incident sparked an outrage in the area with family members, relatives and locals staging a protest on Tuesday outside the school demanding action against the school authorities, alleging that they failed to maintain the school gate.

“The heavy school gate was apparently erected only a few months ago. It is a case of sheer negligence of the school authorities during the erection of the gate, due to which it collapsed. It was a preventable incident,” a local resident, on condition of anonymity, said.

Police and the district education department authorities held a meeting with the family members assuring them of strict action against those responsible for the poor quality of the school gate.

“The hinges of the seven-feet metallic gate came off, resulting in the collapse of the gate. While other students managed to escape, the gate fell on the head of the child, causing severe bleeding injuries,” Goud said.

The boy was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the night.

“The body of the child has been sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem and based on the report, we will proceed with the case”, Goud added.